Horns and percussion filled the air Saturday as Amber Gray and Heidi Firehill led the Bourbon Street Brass Band on a second line march under oak trees and along Front Street in downtown Forestville.

The musical march was part of the Mardi Gras celebration put on by the Forestville Chamber of Commerce.

In Forestville for a Mardi Gras celebration complete with music, New Orleans food and a few local vendors. Have to say the food smells amazing! pic.twitter.com/xiuSpCZLCN — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) February 18, 2023

Saucy Mama’s, Bayou on the Bay and Crepes du Jour — all Sonoma County-based — served up New Orleans fare including gumbo, crawfish, curry veggie Jambalaya and King Cake.

Gray, the Forestville Chamber of Commerce’s secretary, made a special trip Saturday morning to pick up 25 King Cakes for the celebration. A traditional Mardi Gras treat, the cakes are similar to cinnamon coffee cake and covered in yellow, green and purple icing, Gray said.

She got a sugar high just driving them in her car, Gray said with a laugh.

This is the event's second year. Amber Gray from the Forestville Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event, said the idea was to bring a little New Orleans to the area and "have a good time." pic.twitter.com/kdRfR0jMeF — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) February 18, 2023

Saturday marked the Forestville Chamber of Commerce’s second year hosting Mardi Gras.

The idea for the celebration came a year and a half ago, Gray said. Her husband and the Bourbon Street Brass Band band leader, Todd Gray, is from New Orleans.

“We want to have a good time and to share it,” Gray said.

The fun also included face painting and a mask-making table.

Other vendors selling jewelry, clothes, crystals and novelties including signs and travel mugs also set up at the event. The chamber of commerce ran a beer and wine booth, proceeds from which will go to the chamber’s General Fund for use on local programs, Gray said.

By 2 p.m. about 225 people had gathered for the event held at the start of West County Trail. Last year the event drew between 300 and 400 people, Gray said.

Some party-goers dressed up for Saturday’s celebration donning colorful hats, sparkling masks and beads.

Firehill, a Santa Rosa resident, said she missed the event last year but was glad to be in attendance this year. Her costume included a black top hat with a sparkling scarf and a long, flowing skirt.

“We should have more parties,” Firehill said. “I am ready to get dressed up.”

Gray said the hope is to continue holding the event every year, build upon it and “share more about Mardi Gras.”

Seeing the community’s interest and watching people take part felt “fantastic,” Gray said.