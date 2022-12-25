Former Rohnert Park officer pleads not guilty to new federal charges

A former Rohnert Park police officer pleaded not guilty to additional federal charges filed against him in an extortion case that also involves a former sergeant.

Joseph Huffaker entered his plea Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Northern District of California, according to federal court records. His hearing lasted about three minutes.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted him on charges of impersonating a federal officer, falsifying records and aiding and abetting.

Huffaker, who was employed by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety from 2012 to 2019, was indicted last year on federal charges of conspiracy to commit extortion and extortion under color of law.

A status and trial-setting hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 before Judge Maxine M. Chesney in San Francisco.

A second defendant, Brendan “Jacy” Tatum, pleaded guilty Dec. 1, 2021, to federal extortion charges in his role as a peace officer, falsifying police reports and tax evasion. He was indicted in September 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.

According to the indictment, Tatum was accused of extorting at least $3,700 in cash and 85 pounds of marijuana from motorists traveling Highway 101. Huffaker is accused of being involved in at least two of these alleged incidents.

Tatum led Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s Drug Interdiction Team from 2014 until 2017. Team members were tasked with conducting traffic stops to seize illegal drugs — efforts that were in addition to their regular duties.

Members of the Drug Interdiction Team were required to document and submit seized property as evidence. According to department protocol, Sonoma County judges had to sign off on any destroyed narcotics.

Federal prosecutors said Huffaker and Tatum shook down drivers on Highway 101 for cash, pot and property without documenting the stops or the evidence they seized.

Prosecutors allege the men pretended to be agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The defendants allowed motorists to go if they did not contest the seizures, and did not report the contraband to their department.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi