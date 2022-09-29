Former Santa Rosa nonprofit director suspected of embezzlement

The former director of a Santa Rosa nonprofit that provides services to the homeless and at-risk young people was arrested Thursday on suspicion of embezzling at least $53,000 from the organization, officials said.

Police arrested Lisa Fatu at about 8:30 a.m. during a traffic stop near Piner High School, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Investigators also arrested Fatu’s roommate, Anastacia Matavale, 29. Both are suspected of embezzling funds from Social Advocates for Youth, or SAY, where authorities said Fatu, 41, had for about 20 years.

The women are also suspected of conspiring to commit a felony, police said.

In July, SAY announced it had discovered “financial irregularities” that had occurred over a matter of weeks, in programs related to its Youth Crisis and Career Services.

Also, at that time, SAY announced that “a high-level employee” had admitted to taking funds for personal use and that that person was was fired.

Fatu is suspected of using a SAY credit card to embezzle money over a period of five years.

Investigators haven’t yet reached a final total for how much money was actually taken, but Mahurin said the amount could be closer to $70,000.

“She used that money for personal items and personal services that were not related to her position at SAY,” Mahurin said, adding that the money was also used to pay for furniture and utility bills, including some in Matavale’s name.

Jail records show Fatu is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Monday. Matavale’s status wasn’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear if either had an attorney.

SAY provides services for homeless and at-risk children and youth, according to the organization. It has helped more than 60,000 people across Sonoma County over 50 years.

In a 2019 interview with the North Bay Business Journal, Fatu said she oversaw programs for street outreach, human trafficking prevention and housing placement. At the time, she said she had a budget of $1.4 million.

On Thursday, SAY Board President Gina Belforte said an internal investigation is still ongoing and the full extent of the organization’s financial losses hasn’t been determined.

“We worked really diligently not to cancel any programs,” she said.

In July, Belforte issued a statement saying that SAY’s Board of Directors is “heartbroken” over the theft. She expressed a similar sentiment Thursday.

“I don’t know how you allegedly steal from youth that are homeless,” Belforte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi