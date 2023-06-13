Three people are suing the Bohemian Club, saying they were paid less than minimum wage while working as valets at the club’s big annual events at Bohemian Grove in Monte Rio — including the secretive, all-male Summer Encampment.

Anthony Gregg, Shawn Granger and Wallid Saad filed a class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on June 6, alleging they worked seven days a week, 15-plus hours a day at the exclusive gatherings, but were directed to falsify timecards to show 40-hour work weeks.

The San Francisco-based Bohemian Club and its partners agreed to pay the remainder of what was owed, the plaintiffs say, but never fully followed through.

Gregg, Granger and Saad are asking for up to $1.5 million.

They filed in federal court because the allegations of failure to pay minimum wage represent a violation of the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act.

The suit also claims violations of California’s Labor Code and the state’s Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order. It accuses the Bohemian Club, Pomella LLC and Monastery Camp — one of more than 100 “gentlemen’s associations” at Bohemian Grove — of failing to maintain accurate employment records.

Each of the three plaintiffs worked for the Bohemian Club for at least nine years. Valets provide guests with food, drinks and hospitality services during the gatherings, which are known to attract some of the world’s most powerful political and economic leaders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.