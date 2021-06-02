Subscribe

Former Windsor vineyard worker creates works of art from wine barrels

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 2, 2021, 4:44PM
Tranquilino Garcia isn’t the only artisan in Sonoma County transforming used wine barrels into home decor and furniture, but he definitely knows how world-class vintages came to age in those oak casks.

Since arriving in the county from Jalisco, Mexico 25 years ago, Garcia has become proficient in vineyard operations. He has considerable experience, including working the fields, pruning vines, applying pesticide and installing irrigation.

“I know what is the process of the plant,” said Garcia, whose native language is Spanish. While Garcia, 45, has an appreciation for the winemaking process, he also sees beyond the obvious. The barrels have a life beyond their original purpose, limited only by his imagination.

The self-taught craftsman turns the metal rims and narrow staves into works of art. Although he’s now employed full time doing masonry work, Garcia dedicates much of his free time to crafting tables, chairs and yard art from barrels that once held local vintages.

Every other Sunday he turns a corner space at the Windsor Certified Farmers Market into a showroom for his business, Art Barrel Creations by Tranquilino. He’s been a vendor there since 2013. Visitors rave about his work. “They tell me, ‘This is amazing. This is beautiful.’ They love my stuff and congratulate me for using recycled barrels,” he said.

Customers appreciate the artistry that goes into Garcia’s pieces. “Sometimes people come to him and have ideas and explain them,” said his wife, Rocio Mercado, who helps out with sales at the market. “They’re really, really happy and grateful” when he’s able to turn their ideas into custom furniture.

His lazy Susans ($70) are top sellers, as is his yard art. Garcia shapes metal rims into hearts, stars, moons and trees ($20 each) that can be hung on fences or suspended from porches and patios. Three hearts of varying sizes that are strung together to swivel in the breeze are especially popular, at $60.

“Sometimes,” Garcia said, “I make mistakes.” Although he was disappointed in a slightly misshapen heart he created, a woman immediately fell in love with it. “She said, ‘This is my broken heart.’”

Garcia learns from any mishaps and notes that mistakes can sometimes “make it better for other ideas.” He ponders how to make specially requested items. “Sometimes in the night I get ideas and wake up with something incredible,” he said.

Tina Castelli, who manages the Windsor market, said Garcia’s booth is especially popular. “He’s been a really great vendor. He’s a destination,” she said.

Castelli considers Garcia a “perfectionist” who cleans his space of any debris before setting up an area rug, pergola and umbrellas to display his selection of tables, chairs, bar stool sets, benches and decorative items – all made from cured wine barrels.

“He has really good taste,” she said.

Garcia began selling at the market not long after he discovered the world of wine barrel art. He was working at a local winery when he spotted a candle holder and a table made from the slender staves that form the barrels. He was mesmerized and wanted to try his hand at the craft. “I just look at this and figure it out,” he recalled.

He began making furniture and decorative items for his family (he and his wife have three kids, a son, 8, and daughters, 15 and 19) and then friends started asking for his handcrafted works. Before long he applied to the market, packed up some chairs from his back yard and “some little things” and never looked back.

He’s sold at other markets around the North Bay, some of which were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic, but considers his hometown market an ideal place to showcase his talents.

Garcia works on his wine barrel creations whenever he can. “I really love the art,” he said. “When I finish a piece of art I feel good. I feel better when people come to buy my stuff and love my work.”

He tries to find a balance between his interests and responsibilities. “I break into three pieces,” he said with a laugh. “One for my family, one for my job and one for my art.”

He heads out to his garage to pursue his passion after spending his workdays installing flagstone pavers and building fire pits, retaining walls, outdoor barbecues and kitchens and other masonry projects.

Garcia has a preference for barrels that once contained red wine; the deep staining adds a richness to the wood. In a typical month, he makes about three chairs, five lazy Susans and 20 decorative shapes from metal rims. “The building and practice is everything,” he said. “I’m better and better.”

Prices range from a glass-topped bistro table for $850, a rocking chair for $500 and an Adirondack chair for $400 to a three-tealight candle holder for $20 and a $10 keychain made with a wine cork. A wine barrel dog bed is featured for $200. Discounts are given for multiple orders. Garcia also rents his furniture and accessories for parties and other functions.

Located on the Windsor Town Green, the market features 45 to 60 vendors offering everything from farm fresh produce, potted plants and fresh-cut flowers to handmade crafts and specialty food items including organic tamales, avocado toast, seafood, smoothies and schnitzel sandwiches.

While Castelli’s had to adjust some features because of the pandemic, she’s happy visitors can walk through the market, talk with vendors and make purchases.

“People are just so excited to get out,” she said. “The Sunday market has been booming.”

This season the market is celebrating its 20th year. The market – and the community – have evolved since Castelli’s mother, Glenda Castelli, with help from Lynn Davis, stepped up to establish the market in 2001, when few buildings were located around the Town Green.

The market includes three vendors who've been there from the start: Ortiz Brothers Farms of Santa Rosa (fresh produce), California Balsamic of Ukiah (specialty balsamic vinegars and oils) and Neufeld Farms of Kingsburg in Fresno County (stone fruits, berries and nuts).

Castelli said several special events are planned in celebration of the market’s second decade. Among them: an Independence Day observance with birthday cake; a miniature version of the market’s quilt and flower show with Moonlight Quilters of Sonoma County and the Windsor Garden Club on July 11; a “Kidz Day” celebration with activities and prizes on July 18; and a surprise event featuring local chefs on July 25. Additionally, the Kiwanis Club of Windsor will host a take-out Father’s Day pancake brunch at the market on June 20 (details at facebook.com/kiwaniswindsor).

Local favorites like Charlie’s BBQ (barbecue fare) and Takenoko Farms (heritage pork) are among the many draws to the market, and newcomers including Windsor’s Katie Pies (offering fresh-made pies, macarons and other sweet treats) are gaining followers, too.

On a recent Sunday, Eric Bellagio was helping his parents at their market booth, F & B Farms. They produce jams and vinegars from their Healdsburg home and are among the community of vendors who support one another.

“If the wind blows, everyone runs and helps each other,” Bellagio said. “It’s not standoffish.”

He praised the market for having a wide variety of vendors, occasional entertainment and community spirit. “It’s nice to see the vitality of the Windsor community,” he said. For many, “it’s a Sunday ritual. This is a very social experience.”

For Garcia, a Windsor resident for 16 years, it’s especially rewarding having the support of his local community. And, he occasionally raises a toast to the wine industry when he’s working on his furniture and decor.

“When I build something, I (sometimes) drink wine. Cabernet sauvignon is my favorite.” With its thick, nearly black skin, the grapes are among those that give his Art Barrel Creations by Tranquilino their deep, rich stain.

Tranquilino Garcia will be featured June 13 and every other Sunday at the Windsor Certified Farmers Market on the Windsor Town Green, Market Street and McClelland Drive. His booth is located near Windsor Regional Library. For more information, visit artbarrelcreations.com.

