Fort Ross Elementary School District closed due to septic issue

The closure was announced Wednesday evening. It’s in effect Thursday but there were no specifics on when classes would resume.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 17, 2023, 8:20PM

Fort Ross Elementary School District in rural Sonoma County will be closed Thursday due to a septic system failure.

The closure was announced Wednesday evening by the Sonoma County Office of Education. It did not specify when classes would resume.

The small, one-school district is at 30600 Seaview Road in Cazadero.

It has two teachers and 14 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, according to its website.

