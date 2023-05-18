Fort Ross Elementary School District closed due to septic issue

Fort Ross Elementary School District in rural Sonoma County will be closed Thursday due to a septic system failure.

The closure was announced Wednesday evening by the Sonoma County Office of Education. It did not specify when classes would resume.

The small, one-school district is at 30600 Seaview Road in Cazadero.

It has two teachers and 14 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, according to its website.

