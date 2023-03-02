An organization founded after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, has offered its support following the fatal stabbing of a Montgomery High School on Wednesday.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit that works to end school violence across the country and supports students and families who are impacted by such events, announced it has activated its 24/7 mental health crisis support services, available immediately to the Santa Rosa school community.

“Our foundation is heartbroken and angered to learn of the recent death of yet another student due to violence on yet another campus in this country,” Daniel Chapin, the foundation’s national director, said in a statement.

“Our hearts and our resources are being made available to the Montgomery High School community at this time.”

Chapin said the foundation has initiated communications with Montgomery officials to determine additional intervention and support services for students and families.

A 15-year-old freshman stabbed two 16-year-old juniors Wednesday morning at the Santa Rosa school. One of the older students, identified Wednesday evening as Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, of Santa Rosa, died from his injuries at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

More information about the foundation can be found theuvaldefoundation.com or by calling 888-685-8464.