Four arrested in catalytic converter thefts in Petaluma

Petaluma police recovered two stolen catalytic converters and arrested four people in connection with stealing them early Monday morning, a news release said.

An owner who noticed the sound of a saw being operated outside of his home on Mountain View Avenue alerted police around 1:15 a.m. that he thought someone was stealing the catalytic converter from his car, police said. He stayed on the phone long enough to provide a description of the suspects.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they found a car driving slowly nearby and initiated a traffic stop, police said. While talking to the driver, officers observed a floor jack and other power tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts in the car, and moved to conduct a search of the vehicle.

They found two catalytic converters in the trunk. Later, officers asked the man who had reported the theft from his car to come and see if either matched his car. He did so, and identified one of the catalytic converters as stolen from his vehicle.

Police arrested all four occupants of the car on suspicion of stealing the catalytic converters. Jose Garcia, age 35, and Jose Ramirez, 32, of Richmond, were booked at the Sonoma County Jail and released.

The other two occupants, Claudia Rivas, 28, of Santa Rosa and Juan Pineda, 42, of Oakland, were also arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. Pineda also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Marin County for possession of stolen property, Petaluma police said.

The other recovered catalytic converter appears to belong to a Prius, police said. Anyone who has information related to this case or who has had their catalytic converter stolen is asked to call 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.