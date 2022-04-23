Free prom dresses available at Windsor boutique

Those in search of a prom dress are welcomed to take advantage of Windsor’s free Prom Dress Project.

New and gently used dresses were collected starting last spring “when prom and in-person shopping was uncertain,” according to Jen Wall, a Windsor resident and winemaker for Barefoot Wine & Bubbly.

Macy’s donated over 100 new dresses to the program last year and is donating again this year.

The dresses are ready to be shopped at Roach Co., a boutique at 9030 Windsor Road, which is the project’s official host. The store is open Tuesday to Sunday.

Tina Roach, owner of Roach Co., said she was “excited to help students in our small community select a prom dress they love. Students from Windsor High School and surrounding schools are welcome to shop our wide selection of styles and sizes.”

“Dances are expensive and dresses can be a big part of that expense — particularly for families who lost their jobs or had decreased wages during COVID, paying for a dress to wear once can be a struggle,” Wall said.

“The Prom Dress Project is a great example of how the Windsor community comes together to help one another,” said Beth Henry, executive director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Wall at 707-477-3896.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.