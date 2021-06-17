Free weather radios being distributed Saturday at Santa Rosa High School

Santa Rosa will be distributing free weather radios to city residents at two upcoming drive-thru events.

The first event will be held Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. at Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave. Residents should enter the event from Ridgway Avenue.

The second event is slated June 26 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Lawrence Cook Middle School, 2480 Sebastopol Road.

All residents within city limits are eligible for a radio, but they must complete a registration form that they either downloaded online or received in the mail as part of the city’s Emergency Preparedness Guide.

The form, available in English and Spanish, also allows residents to opt in to receive SoCoAlerts, an alert system that notifies residents of evacuation orders and other emergencies.

Funding from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant is covering the cost of the radios.

For more information, visit https://srcity.org/3540/NOAA-Weather-Radio-Distribution?