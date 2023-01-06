Sonoma County is getting a break from the wet weather Friday but two more storm systems are coming our way.

The next storm is expected to hit Sonoma County Friday evening, bringing up to 3¼ inches of rain through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Higher elevations could get up to 6½ inches of rain.

Have a storm-related news tip? Contact Reporter Alana Minkler (@alana_minkler) at alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com.

Here is the latest on what’s happening before the next storm:

7:50 a.m.: GoFundMe for boy killed by toppled tree in Occidental exceeds goal in one day

A photo of Aeon Tocchini, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, who was killed by a falling tree in the home he was living in with parents Dan and Aisha Tocchini, Wednesday night during the height of the storm in Occidental. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

A GoFundMe set up for Aeon Tocchini, the toddler who died when a tree toppled on his family’s Occidental home during Wednesday’s storm has raised more than $144,000 in one day. Its goal was $100,000.

12:18 a.m.: Rohnert Park Expressway W. now open

Rohnert Park Expressway was closed between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road due to flooding, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced early Friday that Rohnert Park Expressway, which had been closed closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road, is now open.

Trione-Annadel State Park extending closure through weekend

Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa after this week’s storms. (Friends of Trione-Annadel State Park/Facebook)

The Santa Rosa state park will be closed through the weekend, according to a Thursday Facebook post from Friends of Trione-Annadel State Park. “Seasonal creeks throughout the Park have swelled significantly past their banks and have made a large number of trails completely impassable.” the post reads. The park hopes to open early next week.

Will your school district be open Friday? Check here

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced closures by districts for Friday due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, or other concerns related to the storm.

According to the office, the following school districts will be closed Friday:

Fort Ross Elementary District;

Guerneville School District;

Harmony Union School District;

Horicon School District;

Kashia School District;

Montgomery Elementary District.

The office adds there are 40 public school districts in Sonoma County and parents should assume classes are proceeding as normal if their districts aren’t listed above.