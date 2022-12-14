Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials have released no new details in the early Tuesday stabbing death of a man at a former motel outside Santa Rosa even as friends and a neighbor remembered the man in interviews and online tributes.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to withhold the man’s name, but his neighbor at the Palms Inn, several friends and numerous other people who knew him have identified him as Will Woodard, a native of Rohnert Park who had been living in the permanent supportive housing site since late 2021.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said in an email that the department is not discussing details of the case because “detectives are still sifting through information.”

No arrests have been made in the stabbing, which was reported to authorities at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Valencia said.

Palms Inn resident Steve Singleton said he knew Woodard as a highly social and caring individual. Woodard lived several doors down from him, Singleton said. He often had late night visitors, including on the night he was killed, Singleton said.

“He didn’t like being alone,” Singleton said, “so he had a lot of people going in and out of there all hours of the night.”

Singleton said he and other residents sought to advise Woodard against opening his room to others so often. “We tried to tell him, Will, this is your safety zone,” Singleton said, but “being alone to him was not good.”

Singleton said someone knocked on his door early Tuesday morning, just before authorities say the stabbing occurred, looking for Woodard’s room.

“People are crying all around here,” he said. “People are scared.”

Palms Inn owner Akash Kalia said tenants aren’t expressing safety concerns to him. “They are just wanting the residents that continue to allow multiple guests onsite all night long to stop allowing that and create a safer environment,” he wrote in a statement Tuesday night.

The Palms, at 3345 Santa Rosa Ave., is a 104-unit supportive housing site owned and managed by Kalia. Placement and social services are handled by Catholic Charities and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The motel was converted to house formerly homeless people under a deal with the county starting in 2016.

Woodard featured prominently in a May Press Democrat investigation into the property. He was one of the residents who raised concern about unhealthy mold and moisture, cockroaches and a general sense of neglect from the agencies, nonprofits and private ownership involved in the property.

At the time, Woodard said he was 36 years old and had moved into the Palms around December 2021 after securing a placement through Catholic Charities. He enjoyed living at the facility despite its issues, he said, after years on the street. At the time he told reporters he was taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Woodard questioned the level of services he was receiving, while being grateful to have a roof over his head and a door that locked.

Catholic Charities CEO Jennielynn Holmes told The Press Democrat on Tuesday night she was unable to discuss the specifics of Woodard’s care. But the charity can only provide mental health and substance abuse treatment and other programming to Palms residents who accept it, she said.

Jennifer Eversole, 35, said she and Woodard had been homeless together when they were in their teens. She recalled camping on the beach at Bolinas with Woodard, and, too young to enter a bar, they would sing along to karaoke songs through the open window of the village’s cantina.

Woodard, a large man, would accompany his female friends to confrontations with men when needed, she said.

Eversole, now sober, housed and a mother, said when she saw Woodard around Santa Rosa he would cheerfully shout her name and ask about her children and life.

“Him getting into the Palms was a new lease on life,” he said, “he finally saw hope, he had a place to rest his head.”

But, she said, he struggled to clean up his act once housed. “There’s so much drugs and stuff there I think if he was in a sober environment it would have been a lot better,” Eversole said.

