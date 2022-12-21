‘Frozen’-themed bingo raises money for Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Nearly 200 people packed into the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa Dec. 17 to play “Frozen”-themed bingo in support of the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The monthly fundraising event, which began nearly two decades ago and features a different theme each month, returned in October after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon its return, each bingo night from October to December sold out in less than a day after the tickets went on sale in early September, according to Sorenda ‘da Booty, the nonprofit group’s board vice president and bingo chairnun.

“And we’re now sold out all the way through July 2023,” ‘da Booty said.

The $25-a-ticket event featured many of the organization’s sisters in their best drag-nun outfits.

Sister Yanita Letgo wowed the festive crowd with a performance of the song “Let It Go” from the Disney animated film, and ‘da booty led auctions and giveaways in between games.

The event raised several thousand dollars, with money raised going directly into the Sisters’ operating budget and community programs that include college scholarships for Sonoma County high school and Santa Rosa Junior College students, an annual holiday toy drive, and the group’s “Cold Hands, Warm Heart” outreach effort to support homeless members of the Russian River community.

The highest-selling auction item, a Barbie doll remade to look like member Sister Sparkle by Sister Sparkle herself went for over $500. Winners of each bingo game got $250.

“It was a great evening,” ‘da Booty said. “Everybody had a good time and we made some money for the community.”

For more information, go to rrsisters.org.