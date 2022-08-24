Frustrations over Providence hospitals’ paycheck errors prompt employee picket

Members of the Staff Nurses Association held an informational picket Wednesday alongside other health care employees in front of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Employees at several Providence hospitals in Northern California have said errors in Providence’s payroll system, which launched in July, have resulted in paychecks that contained reductions in base pay, missing or unpaid time off, unpaid wages and other errors.

Employees who picketed were represented by the National Union Health Care Workers and Nurses of Petaluma Valley Hospital, represented by Petaluma Staff Nurses Partnership.

Providence had previously acknowledged the “pay discrepancies,” which it attributed to efforts to modernize its systemwide compensation program.