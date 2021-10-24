Fundraiser benefits Sebastopol Area Senior Center

After a year-and-a-half hiatus, attendees dressed up and danced the night away at the annual Aged to Perfection fundraiser for the Sebastopol Area Senior Center on Saturday night.

The masquerade outdoor party was held at the Blue Ridge Kitchen events venue in The Barlow in Sebastopol. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event capacity was capped at 150 people.

The night included music by local band The Pulsators, a live auction hosted by state Sen. Mike McGuire for six dinner packages and a raffle for a variety of prizes including 25 bottles of Sonoma and Napa county wines.

Guests enjoyed food prepared by Sebastopol’s A Guy and His Grill, including tri-tip, pulled pork, grilled chicken and grilled portobello sliders.

Two of the center’s board members, Craig Boblitt and Alan Beckstead served as event co-chairs and organized the evening.

“We usually have more auctions but because of COVID we wanted to keep it as simple and as safe as possible,” said Katie Davis, executive director for the senior center.

The event’s fundraising goal was $80,000, and prior to the event the center raised $30,000 through sponsorships and ticket sales. All the money raised will go toward remodeling the center’s kitchen and expanding the center’s newly implemented Harvest Café lunch program.

The program, which aims to provide affordable meals for seniors, is available at the center and is open four days per week. The center’s goal, according to Davis, is to offer the program daily.

“Everything is as organic as possible, fresh and everything is homemade,” Davis said. “It’s a place to come socially connect with each other since that’s been missing for people.

As for the kitchen remodel, “Our kitchen is a 22-year-old commercial kitchen … it’s not an efficient use of the space,” Davis said.

The money will fund appliances including a new walk-in cooler, a convection oven and a dishwasher, as they currently rely on volunteers to wash all dishes by hand after meals. The kitchen will also get new flooring, and electrical and plumbing updates.

The event recognized Linda Civitello, the former executive director of the center, for her efforts in defining the center as a safe and welcoming environment for seniors. The Sonoma County Medical Association was also honored for their vaccination efforts at the beginning of the year.

“The Sonoma County Medical Association was responsible for vaccinating over 600 people a day. We’re honoring that because a lot of the people they served were older adults and people who are medically vulnerable. Because of that we were able to open sooner, and they accomplished all of that through the work of volunteers,” Davis said.

“With COVID-19, so many seniors suffer from isolation and loneliness; We wanted to honor people who promote social connection,” she said.