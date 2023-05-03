Parents, teachers and community members, all sporting throwback attire and hairdos, came together April 29 in Santa Rosa to celebrate Cesar Chavez Language Academy during an “Americana”-themed gala and fundraiser.

Hosted by Cesar Chavez Language Academy Foundation, the nonprofit that supports the dual-language immersion charter school in southwest Santa Rosa, the academy’s third fundraising gala — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — took inspiration from 1950s culture and fashion for its theme.

The gathering, held at the Friedman Event Center, drew a crowd of more than 120 people and raised $25,000 through $50-$1,000 ticket sales and live and silent auctions, according to foundation president and academy parent Anastasio Tovar Rose.

“It's fun to see parents and teachers have fun and it’s nice that community members come in and support us,“ Tovar Rose said.

Guests dressed in 1950s-themed clothes like letterman jackets and polka-dot dresses, while perusing silent auction items like Graton Resort & Casino gift certificates, trips to Mexico and Hawaii and local wine.

Dinner was burgers and fries catered by Carmen Campos, owner of Carmen’s Burger Bar and Carmen’s Bistro in Santa Rosa. Russian River Brewing Co. and Lagunitas Brewing Co. donated beer, and several wineries, including 2023 North Coast Wine Challenge Best of the Best winner Vaughn Duffy Wines in Kenwood, donated wine to the event.

The live auction included tickets to see Beyoncé in Santa Clara this summer, and a homemade dinner for eight at the home of Cesar Chavez Language Academy Principal Aida Diaz.

Money raised will go toward enrichment programs at the school,including assemblies, clubs, and after-school activities, Tovar Rose said.

Founded in 2013, the academy marked a decade this year of serving students from low-income families in a bilingual setting.

“I’m glad our story continues,” Tovar Rose said.

For more information on the academy’s foundation, go to cclafoundation.org.

