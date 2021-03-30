Fundraisers created for Santa Rosa couple killed in collision with suspected drunk driver

To donate to the GoFundMe supporting Alvin Ray Minniefield, go here.

To donate to the GoFundMe supporting Deborah Abata, go here .

Fundraisers have been set up in honor of Deborah Abata and Alvin Ray Minniefield, a Santa Rosa couple who was killed in a March 15 crash on Highway 29.

Minniefield, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene after a motorist crossed over the line on Highway 29 south of Larkmead Lane, the CHP reported. The driver, Philip Popick, 30, of Calistoga has since been arrested on suspicion of felony DUI — drugs — causing major injury.

Abata, 62, sustained severe internal injuries and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by helicopter. After multiple surgeries and a four-day hospital stay, her family decided to take her off life support, according to Abata’s sister, Sheila Nordgren.

“Things were not recovering the way they needed to,” Nordgren said.

Since Abata’s death on March 19, Nordgren launched a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and hospital expenses, as Abata had no life insurance. Any remaining money will be donated to a charity in Abata’s honor, Nordgren said.

“She was someone who took care of the people around her and she was a very positive person,” Nordgren said of her sister. “She loved to try and take situations that were dark and heavy and she would try to give them some lightness.”

Nordgren also thanked CHP officer Anna Paulson, who was with Abata at the collision scene and stayed with her while Abata was extricated.

Abata was the oldest of five siblings and had lived in Santa Rosa since 1970 when her family moved from Eureka. She spent her life as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), a caregiver at several assisted living facilities in Sonoma County.

Abata and Minniefield dated for about 20 years, but Minniefield also was a lifelong family friend, Nordgren said.

John Jackson, who met Minniefield at Bellevue Elementary School in Santa Rosa and grew up with him, has started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses and to raise money for Minniefield’s family in the wake of his death.

Jackson fondly remembers growing up with Minniefield and their group of close friends.

“He was the first person at Santa Rosa High who said, ’We need to dress up.’ So we wore platform shoes and bell-bottoms ... He was a sharp dresser.”

They kept in touch even when Jackson moved to Hawaii.

“Al wasn’t just my friend, he was my brother. We were that close,” Jackson said. “I cried for three days, I honestly did. It was like part of my youth was gone.”

Minniefield was a longtime limo driver in Santa Rosa. He was scheduled to meet his daughter, Angela, for the first time ever on March 17, two days after his passing. Jackson hopes to raise money for Minniefield’s grandchildren.