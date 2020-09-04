Further containment of Walbridge fire overnight

7:30 AM: Containment on Walbridge fire reaches 93%

Another small stretch of fire line connected overnight has brought the Walbridge fire to 93 percent containment as of Friday morning, Cal Fire said.

Overall, the Lightning Complex fire in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Yolo and Colusa counties was 87 percent contained and 375,209 acres burned.

In total, 1,491 structures were destroyed, 298 in Sonoma County. Of those, 159 were homes and 138 were outbuildings, motorhomes used as residents and other smaller structures.

More than 2,000 firefighters and other fire crew members were battling the fires, which started Aug. 16 and 17 during dry lightning storms and oppressive heat.

Cal Fire said it would maintain staffing this weekend as a high-pressure system moves in that is expected to bring record-breaking heat to the North Bay, little relief at night, including 80-degree temperatures on top of ridges.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p. Monday. Non-coastal areas are expected to see high temperatures in the 100s Saturday through Monday or Tuesday,

The weather service explains the forecast here:

Winds are not expected to be severe, but may increase early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Concerned about power use during the heat wave, the operator of California’s power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert, which calls for voluntary electricity conservation beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

For more: https://bit.ly/3bmUbHj

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.