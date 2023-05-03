Garage fire in Santa Rosa destroys 2 ‘high-value’ cars

A fire Tuesday night that destroyed a Santa Rosa home’s garage and two “high-value” cars inside, caused about $250,000 in damage, fire officials said.

Santa Rosa Fire Department arrived about 10:40 p.m. to a single-story duplex in the 500 block of Greenwood Drive, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said in a news release. Flames were coming from the front of the home’s garage.

Residents inside had evacuated, and there was no report of injuries.

Crews with four fire engines and a ladder truck contained the blaze in about 20 minutes, and prevented the flames from spreading beyond the home’s garage and attic.

Firefighters remained for about an hour after the fire was brought under control to extinguish hot spots, Jenkins said.

The fire destroyed a newer Chevrolet Camaro, an ’81 Ford Thunderbird and other items stored inside the unit, Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal said.

Both living spaces, which were connected to the garage, sustained minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

