Gas leak near Sonoma Plaza triggers road closure

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2021, 10:45AM

Authorities in Sonoma closed a road near the town’s main square on Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

Napa Street was closed at Second Street, one block west of the Sonoma Plaza, the Sonoma Valley Fire District said just after 10 a.m. in a Facebook post.

“Please reroute your travel around this area as our Sonoma Valley Fire crews work with other public agencies to mitigate this incident,“ the district said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

