Gas leak near Sonoma Plaza triggers road closure

Authorities in Sonoma closed a road near the town’s main square on Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

Napa Street was closed at Second Street, one block west of the Sonoma Plaza, the Sonoma Valley Fire District said just after 10 a.m. in a Facebook post.

“Please reroute your travel around this area as our Sonoma Valley Fire crews work with other public agencies to mitigate this incident,“ the district said.

