Gas prices are on the rise again in California. Here’s why and the latest state trends

Motorists may start to see gas prices increase this week.

A surge in demand for gasoline is one contributing factor that is escalating prices, according to a news release from the American Automobile Association.

The rise in demand coupled with extreme weather conditions are all playing a role as prices climb in California.

“Weather traditionally doesn’t have a major role in gasoline prices,” said Partrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “But the extreme cold weather that much the nation experienced shortly after Christmas was so substantial that it caused millions of barrels of refining capacity to be disrupted.”

Gasoline prices fluctuate for a number of reasons, De Haan said.

Data from the Energy Information Administration shows demand for gas rose from 7.56 million to 8.05 million barrels per day last week, according to the AAA news release.

International demand is also up, as China reopened its economy, De Haan said.

“They’ve issued some pretty significant import quotas, meaning that they themselves are anticipating that they’re going to have to import more product to meet demand,” De Haan said. “So that’s pushed the price of oil up significantly in the last few weeks as well.”

Extreme weather and high demand in oil aren’t the only factors contributing to the slow but steady rise at the pump. President Joe Biden’s emergency petroleum release ended on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the United States Department of Energy.

“With the SPR releases done, with oil prices up,” De Haan said, “that’s culminating in what you’re seeing at gas pumps across the country.”

Regular gas prices in California are averaging $4.44 per gallon, compared to the national average of $3.42, according to data from AAA.

Over the last week, California’s gasoline state average increased by 2 cents, from its $4.42 per gallon average. This has positioned the golden state second after Hawaii in the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets.

Over the summer, gas prices in California jumped to a record high of $6.42 on June 14.

In Sacramento, gas prices are averaging $4.25. This puts the state capital 19 cents under the state average, and .83 cents under the national average.

“It’s difficult to predict exactly how it will play out,” De Haan said when asked if gas prices will continue to rise.