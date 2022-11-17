Gay Wine Weekend will return to Sonoma County in July 2023 with a new venue.

Slated for July 14-16, the annual outing is a weekend of wine and celebration, with three days of LGBTQ+ events highlighted by the popular Twilight T-Dance, wine and culinary delights, a drag queen brunch and a wine auction. The event benefits Face to Face, Sonoma County’s HIV/AIDS network.

“We have been hosting Gay Wine Weekend in Sonoma Valley for the past decade” said Gary Saperstein, owner of Out in the Vineyard, which sponsors the event. “We are now excited to share the news that Gay Wine Weekend has been invited to spread the cheer with our neighbors and friends to the north in Healdsburg, Russian River Valley and beyond.

“Sharing more of ‘our’ Wine Country with our LGBTQ+ community and allies will be exciting!”

The Twilight T-Dance, which is the weekend’s signature event, will be held at La Crema Estate & Winery in Windsor.

This year’s event, held July 15-17, attracted over 600 people to Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood. Gay Wine Weekend was forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the number of days and participants was restricted the following year.

Saperstein started the T-Dance in 2008 and the three-day event began in 2011.