Gaye LeBaron: Santa Rosa's fight to equity has a long way to go

There is a true tale — a brief chapter of local history, really — about something that happened or, more to the point, didn't happen here in Sonoma County in 1995. It illustrates the tenor of those times with regard to racial issues. And it also speaks to how little progress we have made in the past 25 years.

In the spring of '95 a young man came to Sonoma County to be interviewed for an editor's position at The Press Democrat. He was from Milwaukee. He came with excellent credentials.

He stayed at the Flamingo through a weekend, sat through the standard series of interviews and was invited to come back on Monday. He told his interviewers he was planning to use the weekend to acquaint himself with the area.

He had a rental car and, as planned, he went out exploring on Saturday and Sunday — over to the coast, maybe to the Sonoma Valley, I'm not sure exactly where. But I do know that he was stopped by law enforcement officers three times in two days.

Two of the stops occurred in Santa Rosa. The first time he was asked for his license and for the car rental contract and told he had been pulled over for 'being late to make a left turn.'

The second time in Santa Rosa, the police officer gave no reason, just asked for license and documents, examined them and sent him on his way with no word of explanation whatsoever.

The third stop was when he was on his way back from Bodega Bay. Being unfamiliar with California law enforcement vehicles and uniforms, he didn't know whether it was a Sebastopol policeman or a highway patrolman. Again, there was no explanation, just a request for his license and rental contract.

On Monday he came back to the PD office and was offered the job. He asked for time to consider and flew home to Milwaukee where he did just that. Then he called the managing editor to say he was declining the offer. He told editors about his weekend adventures. And said he didn't want to 'be a pink poodle.'

----

Did I mention that he was a Black man? Or had you figured that out?

We had an interesting long distance talk after I heard of his experiences.

The 'pink poodle' comment came up and he added that he had not seen another Black person in this area at any time in the three days. 'Do you have any Blacks at all in Santa Rosa?' he asked.

-----

Santa Rosa did have Black residents of course, but it would be a stretch to suggest that there were enough to be considered a 'Black community.' There were, however, Black citizens who were trying hard to make that happen.

Sal Rosano was Santa Rosa's police chief at that time. He responded to my questions, as did Chief Dwight Crandall of the Sebastopol PD. Both pointed out that there had been an alert issued that weekend for a Black man accused of breaking into the homes of elderly people, beating them and stealing from them.

They made it clear that they were explaining, not excusing, and both asked for contact information for the Milwaukee resident, with intention to reach out for more information about his experiences.

I never heard the results of those calls.

But I did hear from a subsequent caller who pointed out, and was not contradicted, that the alert had been for a Black man 'on a bicycle.'

----

Those Black people who were here — including several families who had been here since the late 1940s — were working hard to create an integrated community.

Black families had moved north from wartime jobs in the Bay Area. Most were originally from the Southwest — Texas, Oklahoma — with money in their pockets from defense industry jobs and no intention whatsoever of going 'back South.'

Jesse Love was discharged from the Navy at the air base on Wright Road here in '45. Love, who was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, was from Mississippi and at war's end had no intention of going back. He married and with his white wife, joined the small group of Black people who lived mostly in the South Park area. More than 60 years later, in a video interview, he would recall the names of some who were already in residence, including 'Ben and Gladys Barnes, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Saunders and a Mr. Moore.' The Wyatt families, Curtis Sr. and Jr., and Ruth and Jimmy Carter arrived in '46.

Platt Williams came from Louisiana in '49 to attend Santa Rosa Junior College. He was a teenage track star attracted by SRJC coach Dick Blewett and his winning team. He stayed to marry and raise a family of seven. He worked 36 years at the Sears store on B Street where he was highly visible in this mostly white town as one of very few local Black people who went to work every day in a business suit.

----

Gilbert and Alice Gray and family, who would be outspoken leaders of the embryonic Black community, came in 1950 and bought a house on Petaluma Hill Road south of the city limits, the first of their several land purchases in that area which would eventually become a development known as Gray's Meadow.