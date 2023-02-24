Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship: SRJC aspiring writers it’s time to apply

Calling all aspiring writers who desire to take their skills to the next level: The Press Democrat wants to offer a helping financial hand.

In January 2022, we offered heartfelt congratulations to Gaye LeBaron, a former columnist who shared stories (nearly 8,500 columns!) about the people, places, iconic moments and rich history of our Sonoma County over an illustrious 65-year career.

Her final column appeared on our Page One and with it came a pledge from her colleagues and fellow journalists: We want to honor your contributions by awarding a writing scholarship to a talented Santa Rosa Junior College student.

The Gaye LeBaron Writing Scholarship will be awarded annually by The Press Democrat Community Fund to a SRJC student who shares her passion for good storytelling, the craftsmanship of writing and her affinity for the junior college and surrounding community.

Gaye studied there before transferring to UC Berkeley and earning degrees in English and history.

The $5,000 scholarship can be used for tuition, books, and/or living expenses.

Who’s eligible? Santa Rosa Junior College students who plan to pursue a career in writing. That can include journalism, communications, public relations, creative writing or any other type of writing career.

Applicants can be a current or transfer student and can reapply each year. College juniors who recently transferred from SRJC may also apply.

The Press Democrat Community Fund will award the scholarship in accordance with the scholarship’s purpose, student eligibility, and recommendations of the scholarship committee.

Find the applications forms at pressdemocratcommunityfund.org.

Email your finished application to: apply@pressdemocratcommunityfund.org.

You also can mail it to: The Press Democrat Community Fund; 416 B St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401

If you have questions, email: info@pressdemocratcommunityfund.com

The deadline is April 29.