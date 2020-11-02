Geneva announces state of emergency as Swiss hospitals reach limit

GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.

Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said.

Schools and kindergartens will remain open.

High numbers of new coronavirus cases in Switzerland are pushing hospitals in parts of the country to their limits.

In Valais, a shortage of beds meant hospitals were having to turn patients away from intensive care units, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

Restrictions will also be tightened from Monday in the cantons of Jura and Neuchatel, where public and private gatherings will be limited to five people and restaurants, cultural and sports facilities are to close.

The Swiss government announced new measures for the whole country on Wednesday, including early closing for restaurants.

