Get vaccinated and get free admission to Sonoma County’s Summer Fun Fest

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 to skip the entry fee at Sonoma County’s Summer Fun Fest starting this week at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, county officials announced Monday.

Visit the Jockey Club for your choice of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot and receive a free one-day festival pass and ride ticket.

The event, which is an updated version of the traditional Sonoma County Fair, opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 8 (closed Monday and Tuesday).

Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase encouraged locals to get vaccinated and shared her tips for fairgoers in a news release.

“COVID-19 and its variants are on the rise, including in Sonoma County, so we’re asking residents to use their face coverings at the Summer Fun Fest as protection against the virus,” Mase said.

To comply with COVID-19 protocols, the festival will have daily capacity limits.

Vaccinations will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to receive the shot.

Social Security, health insurance and proof of citizenship are not required to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments are available at myturn.ca.gov.

The Summer Fun Fest will feature some elements of the traditional Sonoma County Fair, like Farmer’s Day, a rodeo, monster trucks, carnival rides and classic fair food. Learn more at sonomacountyfair.com.