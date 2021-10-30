Geyserville designer continues to reinvent herself through various forms of art

As a little girl Dallas A. Saunders thought she might want to be a ballerina. Her mother, on the other hand, held out hope she would become a musician. But Saunders always knew her calling was to be an artist.

Her path led her away from the bright lights of the stage and into the field of fine arts, graphic design and eventually to textiles, fabrics and tapestries.

Working as a part time administrative assistant at the Philadelphia College of Art, now known as the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Saunders discovered one of the benefits included an opportunity to take free classes. She already had a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and drawing, so she studied typography and printmaking, eventually becoming shop supervisor for the graphic design typography department.

“They let me teach summer school and, at night, I worked on sets for a large opera production,” she said. “The neighborhood was so bad they locked us in the set shop to paint at night and we couldn’t go home until dawn.”

The Hoboken, New Jersey, native later earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Although she had been offered a full scholarship, as well a teaching assistant position, when she arrived they asked if she would mind working in the design offices rather than doing her teaching assistant job since they had no design students yet.

“Chicago was quite small and principally a graduate school with a new department focused on what people would probably now call technology arts,” she said. “I was doing large installation works at the time, as well as photography centered around color Xerox and other industrial print methods. I was maybe one of the first five students in the Time Arts Department.”

Exploring wonderful world of art

Saunders spent many years in London and Paris doing art research, getting to know both cities very well.

“With my junior high French, France was always a work adventure,” she said, “especially the Bibliothèque Nationale de France where you were not to utter anything except French.”

In Barcelona, where she worked for a number of years printing posters and calendars, she watched the city blossom as large swaths of post-war housing were torn down and the waterfront and city were revitalized in preparation for the 1992 Olympics.

During her early career, Saunders had been an art director working on paper products, such as posters, greeting cards, calendars and framed art reproductions. She also did a great deal of work with museums and individual artists, until the advent of computers, digital printing and the internet changed everything.

Around this time, home furnishing design was taking center stage in the world of licensed design. Saunders noticed that the Hearst Castle in San Simeon was taking part, but very minimally, so she sent an email to the then-museum director, who invited her to “come on down.”

“After two years spent researching at the castle, I can honestly say I know it from under the Neptune pool to the roof of Casa Grande,” she said. “I signed on three major furniture companies, multiple manufacturers, including those who handled decorative accessories and custom carved wood, we designed custom pillows and everything launched in 2008.”

One of her manufactures for the licensed Hearst Castle upholstery line was Barclay Butera out of Los Angeles.

“Somehow I had heard about digital fabric printing. I designed four pillows and printed the fabric myself, sending it down to L.A. to be made into pillows at their factory,” she said. “The economy was collapsing at the time and no one was buying chairs or sofas, but they still wanted to decorate. Pillows really took off in 2009 to 10.”

Using industrial media to create art on fabric dovetailed perfectly with her fine art background and opened even more artistic doors for her to explore. She also had access to the archives of Julia Morgan, a well-known California architect whose designs included La Cuesta Encantada, better known as Hearst Castle.

Selling, showcasing her own stuff

During the late ’90s and early 2000s, Dallas A. Saunders Artisan Textiles & More was located in the Marin County town of Ross as a wholesale only showroom doing the Architectural Digest Show in New York, Licensing Show, New York Gift Show and the High Point Furniture Market. Originally planning to focus on fabrics, wool and linen in particular, elegant tapestries came into her business life less than a month after signing the lease when her co-signer decided to sell his business and move with his family back to Wales.

After a moment of panic wondering how she was going to pay the rent on her own, Saunders called her old friends at Magnolia Editions in Oakland and invited them to come look at the space.