Giant waves pummel Sonoma Coast

A large winter swell that brought giant waves to the Sonoma Coast on Tuesday is tapering off, but another sizable swell is expected to arrive by the end of the week, forecasters said.

The northwest swell peaked Tuesday at 12 to 14 feet. It was expected to drop to 8 to 10 feet by Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory for Tuesday, warning that the conditions could be dangerous for mariners.

It also issued a coastal flood advisory until 3 p.m. for Tuesday as the large waves combined with a higher-than-average tide.

Southwest winds between 6 and 12 mph were expected along the coast Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Coastal winds and waves are set to ratchet up again on Friday, forecasters said.

