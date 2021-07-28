Give blood, get free ice cream at ‘Pint for a Pint’ donation event in Sebastopol

Give a pint of blood, get a pint of ice cream at a weekend blood drive in Sebastopol.

Sebastopol scoop shop Screamin’ Mimi’s is partnering with Vitalant for its 14th annual “Pint for a Pint” blood drive on Sunday, according to a news release.

The event will be held at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The minimum age for donors is 16 with a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Donors are also required to bring a form of photo ID.

Participants must be in good health and are encouraged to hydrate and eat a healthy meal before the event.

As a thank you, all who give blood will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream courtesy of Screamin’ Mimi’s.

While not required, appointments are recommended. Appointments can be scheduled here: https://bit.ly/360q3j5 or by calling Kim Walsh, 707-890-1458.

Since the blood drive began in 2007, Screamin’ Mimi’s has given away more than 1,500 pints of ice cream. “What better way to motivate people to donate blood than ice-cream?” shop owner Maraline Olson said in the release.

For more information on blood donation and eligibility visit, www.vitalant.org/donate.