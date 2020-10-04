Glass fire warnings abundant compared to 2017 firestorm alert failures

The first warning Jennifer Stark received on a hot, windy night in 2017 that a fast-moving fire was heading toward Kenwood in the Sonoma Valley was an ominous red glow outside the window.

She and her husband got their daughter, two dogs and cat into cars just before flames hit her Sonoma Valley community without receiving a single warning from officials about fire burning into their town.

Three years later, it was a different story.

The Glass fire erupted before 4 a.m. Sunday east across the Mayacamas Mountains and in the Napa Valley — far from Kenwood. But by 5:46 a.m. Stark had received a text message from Sonoma County alerting her that smoke and ash from that fire was drifting into the area.

She had been tracking the fire all day by the time she received a text from the county at 8:29 p.m. Sunday warning that fire was on St. Helena Road, followed by an 8:47 p.m. message that it was getting closer.

The fires of 2017 had taught Stark how quickly fire can move, so they had already packed essential items plus provisions for three adults, two big dogs and a cat into their vehicles by the time they were ordered to evacuate at 9:25 p.m.

That alert briefly sucked the oxygen out of her lungs.

“My heart sank and I froze,” Stark said. “We were logistically prepared, but I wasn’t prepared emotionally.”

But they were ready. She took a moment to muster strength and got her family out the door.

“This time, we were completely prepared,” Stark said. “We have go bags packed, we have an emergency evacuation plan, a large garbage can packed with everything we need.”

No subsequent wildfire in Sonoma County can truly be compared to the half-dozen major wildfires that broke out the night of Oct. 8, 2017, and burned into communities across a vast area from Geyserville to Glen Ellen, destroying more than 5,300 homes across the county. The Tubbs fire ignited near Calistoga in northern Napa County and burned a furious path into Santa Rosa city limits within about 3½ hours.

The lessons of that firestorm have transformed how the county and city warn people about developing disasters.

“Absolutely there is a difference; there is an improvement,” Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said. “The incredible coordination that we have between the city and the county and Cal Fire and all of our first responders has been so much different than it was three years ago.“

Until then, the prevailing emergency management philosophy was to avoid the “never cry wolf” syndrome by warning people only when details and threat are fully confirmed. But those 2017 fires taught everyone from residents to emergency professionals and elected leaders that today’s wildfires are too fast to delay communication.

Now, the philosophy is to evacuate communities earlier, warn people sooner and more broadly, a pendulum shift toward sending alerts to more people than necessary rather than risk leaving people in the dark about imminent danger.

Officials have called for all residents to prepare themselves for emergencies with evacuation plans, go bags and neighborhood phone trees. And like the Starks, many have.

But they have also embraced the duty to take an aggressive stance for warning people about threats like wildfires.

In 2017, county and city officials called on nearly the entirety of the region’s firefighting and law enforcement forces to the aid of thousands of people when huge fast-moving fires broke out in the middle of the night.

But local emergency managers had no plans for how to effectively warn people about an immediate threat like a wildfire burning into neighborhoods. People woke up to flames in their neighborhoods and got into their cars only to be met with bumper-to-bumper traffic from narrow forested roadways to suburban streets with so many trying to escape at once.

Fleeing people suffered horrible burns and other injuries in their frantic flight.

The Glass fire comes close to the Tubbs in echoing how quickly a secondary blaze spread from a remote forested area along St. Helena Road to Santa Rosa city limits.

“It was literally something we’ve been planning for since 2017,” Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The county and city now employ multiple methods of alerting people to danger — sign-up programs like Nixle and SoCo Alerts plus cellpone push notifications permitted by the federal government called Wireless Emergency Alerts.

There are at least 50 fire detection cameras installed on peaks and ridges throughout the North Bay region.

Fifteen hours after that fire erupted on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley, another fire erupted across the valley near the Sonoma-Napa county line near St. Helena Hill Road and Spring Mountain Summit Trail.