Mendocino County musician and educator Greg Schindel has won the hearts of countless riders of the Skunk Train for more than 30 years, sharing classic train songs and entertaining families as the Train Singer.

Now, Schindel’s wife Donna is asking the public for help as Greg battles prostate cancer.

On Wednesday, Donna launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for medical expenses and transportation to treatments. The campaign has raised over $28,000 in just three days.

Possessing his signature handlebar mustache and a consummate smile, Greg moved to Willits in 1983, working as Visual and Performing Arts Director for the Willits Unified School District. According to Donna, Greg first rode the Skunk Train as an entertainer on a field trip.

“He has a background in folk music and he knew a few train songs back then, and took it from there,” she said.

Greg joined the Skunk Train in 1988 as a regular performer and created the Train Singer character himself. Donna said the mustache has been there most of the time.

“That’s part of the persona; the man, the myth and the mustache,” she said.

In addition to performing as the Train Singer, Schindel — who turns 77 on April Fools’ Day — remained a part of the school district as a substitute teacher until last year.

Greg’s other musical endeavors include serving as longtime director of hymns and music at St. Francis in the Redwoods Episcopal Church, performing his original music in the band Kindred Souls and participating in Willits Community Theater productions and events like Willits Frontier Days.

Donna said he began to have chest pains about a year ago and wasn’t finding answers.

He was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer six weeks ago after undergoing an assortment of blood tests, X-ray, biopsy, CT and bone scans.

“We’re just on the beginning of this road right now,” Donna said.

Potential treatments include radiation to slow the cancer and relieve pain in Greg’s bones, hormone therapy and possible chemotherapy. Donna said most of the treatment would be done in Ukiah.

“What can I say? Some days are good and some aren’t. There’s an emotional toll on the whole diagnosis also,” she said.

Despite the toll of the diagnosis, Donna said the couple are overwhelmed by the GoFundMe campaign’s early success.

“This relieves a huge amount of stress, at least initially as we go forward with treatments,“ Donna said. She added that the owners of the Skunk Train and groups like the Willits Community Theater have expressed interest in planning benefit events.

Donna doesn’t think Greg will have the stamina to continue his Train Singer duties once the Skunk Train’s season start at the end of this month, but she said he’s still playing music everyday.

“Music is Greg’s life. Music is what feeds his soul, and what makes so many people share his joy,” Donna said. “He’s a very joyful person and that’s what people get from him and his music, and I think that's why there’s been such a tremendous response.”

For more information, and to donate, go to bit.ly/3LPJ2Dd.