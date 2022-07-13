Going to Yosemite on vacation? Here’s how the Washburn Fire will impact your visit

A wildfire burning on the southern edge of Yosemite National Park has prompted the closure of the park’s southern entrance, near an iconic grove of giant sequoia trees.

The bulk of the park however, remains open and visible to visitors.

The Washburn Fire began July 7 near the Washburn Trail in Mariposa Grove, near the southern entrance to the park and some 30 miles south of Yosemite Valley.

As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 3,200 acres and was continuing to grow.

Mariposa Grove was evacuated and remains closed until further notice, while the community of Wawona remains under an evacuation order. Wawona Road (Highway 41) is closed from the park’s south entrance, near Fish Camp to Henness Ridge Road.

For those with reservations coming to visit the national park in Central California, here’s what to expect.

Yosemite Valley, Half Dome and El Capitan

Visitors coming in from Southern California can still access the park from one of its other entrances — from the west via Highway 140 (at the Arch Rock Entrance near El Portal) or from the west of east via Highway 120 (through the Hetch Hetchy or Tioga Pass entrances, respectively).

All entrances could see delays of up to two hours, according to the National Park Service, and visitors (especially those coming in through Highway 140) should plan to arrive before mid-morning, especially on weekends.

Both Highway 140 and Highway 120 lead into Yosemite Valley, which remains open and is a main destination for visitors.

The Ahwahnee Hotel is located inside the valley, which is also the launching spot for several other Yosemite landmarks, including Half Dome and El Capitan.

A reservation is required for those driving through the park during peak hours (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.), though those with in-park lodging or camping reservations or Half Dome or other wilderness permits can access the park 24 hours per day for the duration of the reservation (or three days, whichever is longer).

Smoke from the Washburn Fire is causing issues with air quality throughout, park including Yosemite Valley, where the AQI on Tuesday afternoon was listed as unhealthy, according to AirNow’s fire and smoke map. Visitors are being urged to reduce or avoid physical activity outdoors.

Glacier Point Road

South of Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point Road is closed, but not because of the fire. The road is undergoing an improvement project that started in April. This means, there is no vehicle access to or near Glacier Point, Sentinel Dome or Taft Point.

The only access to Glacier Point is through one of three strenuous hikes from the valley, via the Four Mile, Panorama or Pohono trails, the park service says.

Tioga Road and Tuolumne Meadows

Tioga Road, which is the continuation of Highway 120 through the park, remains open to the east and west, though the park service says visitors can expect 30- to 60-minute delays on the highway Sunday night through Friday afternoon.

Along Tioga Road visitors will find Tuolumne Meadow, popular for its scenic views and hiking along with the White Wolf campground and Olmsted Point.