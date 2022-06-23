Golfers hit the links for St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma

The Mustang Athletic Club hosted the inaugural St. Vincent de Paul Hall of Fame Golf Tournament and Dinner at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma on June 17.

Around 150 golfers, alumni, and faculty members, ages 8 to 65, took to the course to raise money for the booster club and honor the school’s past Hall of Famers.

Local businesses “purchased” holes in support of the event, advertising at each one.

After the tournament, a banquet was held honoring the private Catholic high school’s Hall of Fame with more than a dozen Hall of Fame members in attendance.

Food and drink was provided by local restaurants and wineries, including Capo Isetta Winery, The Mad Sicilian Pizzeria, Roys Chicago Hot Dog, Sonoma Sourdough, Lombardi’s, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Tacos Iniguez and Hoocha Kombucha.

The after-tournament event included a raffle and silent and live auctions with prizes ranging from gift cards to local businesses to tickets to Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants baseball games.

”It was a great opportunity to create community for a better cause,” Eleni Scanagatta, manager of Roman’s Plumbing in Petaluma, said. The plumbing company sponsored a hole and used the event as a team-building opportunity for its employees.

The day raised around $25,000, which will be used to purchase sports uniforms and equipment as well as a new scoreboard for the school’s football field, according to Andy Fraser, committee lead for the golf tournament.

St. Vincent de Paul High School coaches and teachers volunteered at the tournament and dinner, while juniors and seniors from the high school helped set up and clean up the event.

”Everyone was having a lot of fun, from the on course competition and the food and beverage that was provided through to the raffle at the end, it was just fun from start to finish,” Fraser said.