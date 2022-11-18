GOP elites want to turn from Trump. Will the base let them?

Forget the scathing editorials from conservative media blaming former President Donald Trump for the GOP's mediocre midterm. Never mind their underwhelmed reception to his 2024 presidential launch. Disregard the major donors who are bailing this time around.

Keith Korsgaden is firmly on board for a Trump reprise. He's quite sure he's not alone.

"There are 74 million people that voted for Donald Trump in 2020, and those 74 million of us still feel the same way — that he's one of us," Korsgaden said. The Visalia, California, restaurant owner has been a Trump supporter since that momentous descent down Trump Tower's escalator in 2015.

There may not be quite the unanimity that Korsgaden predicts, but his loyalty underscores a stark reality: Republican power brokers may be ready to break from Trump, but a significant slice of Republican voters? Not so much.

As the 2022 midterm election wheezes to an end, the start of the 2024 campaign feels both uncharted and uncannily familiar. Trump began his bid for a comeback — the first attempt by a former president since Herbert Hoover — as the front-runner for the Republican nomination who nonetheless appears vulnerable to a serious intra-party challenge.

The fundamental question facing the Republican Party during this long run-up to the next election is who truly is in control: the elected officials and opinion leaders who have shaped their party's agenda from the top, or the grassroots bloc of Trump faithful who have ruled from below. The latter may have shrunk in numbers since the former president left office, but they still command outsize influence in GOP primaries — and there may be just enough of them to propel Trump forward in a crowded field of competitors.

Republicans face daunting scenarios: an ugly primary battle that could aggravate ideological tensions within the party, or an easy waltz to the nomination by a candidate with proven unpopularity among crucial voters such as women and independents.

"I don't believe he is completely intractable from the Republican Party," said Mike Madrid, an anti-Trump GOP consultant. "Here's what I do believe — I believe the Republicans have so swallowed the hook that when you rip it out, it'll bring up all its guts and probably kill it."

Republican elites have been here before, publicly breaking from Trump after the predatory vulgarity of the leaked "Access Hollywood" tape, his equivocation in denouncing white supremacists in Charlottesville, and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that was catalyzed by his false allegations of election fraud. But so long as Trump was able to mobilize infrequent voters to back him or his endorsed candidates, his influence on the party was never in doubt.

It may be different this time. In tones typically reserved for Trump, media personalities are speaking reverently about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 19-point romp to reelection. The party's strong performance in Florida's congressional races also enhanced DeSantis' reputation for carrying down-ballot candidates to victory. By contrast, top party figures have pointedly noted, Republicans have struggled in three consecutive national elections since Trump won the White House in 2016.

"If a political party can't stay committed to their central premise, which is winning elections, then what's the point?" said David Kochel, a veteran Republican strategist.

There is some evidence the GOP is ready to move on. A recent NBC poll found that 62% of Republicans said they considered themselves more a supporter of the party than of Trump, the highest number since the question was first polled in January 2019. Club for Growth, a conservative group once allied with Trump, circulated polls showing DeSantis with a healthy lead over the former president in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states on the path to the GOP nomination, as well as Florida and Georgia.

Christine Matthews, a pollster who has Republican clients, said the sense that primary voters ready to look beyond Trump is "very real," driven by their belief that he is hobbled by his antagonistic relationship with the media.

"They're able to justify moving on from him by saying, 'The media will never give him a fair shot. They'll always be against him. So even though we really like him and think his policies were great, it's probably time for someone new,'" Matthews said.

So far, the consensus pick for that someone new is DeSantis, who offers the former president's instinct for culture war combat in a less chaotic presentation.

"DeSantis is the stock to buy, Trump is the stock to sell in politics," said Matt Mackowiak, a Texas-based GOP strategist.