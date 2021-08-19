Gov. Newsom sells Marin County home for $5.9 million

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have sold their remodeled Kentfield mansion for nearly $5.9 million, according to Realtor.com.

The Newsoms, who now live in the Sacramento area, reached an off-market deal nearly two years after they first put the Marin County mansion on the market.

The couple first listed the 4,000-square-foot home for $6 million in January 2019 but lowered the asking price that March to $5.7 million.

In May 2021, they sold the house off the market for $5,895,000.

Newsom bought the 1.38-acre property in the Kent Woodlands neighborhood for about $2.2 million in 2011. Constructed in 1950, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, spa and second-floor deck, among other amenities. The mansion also has picturesque views of the Bay and Mount Tamalpais.

It was designed by Worley K. Wong, a Bay Area architect whose firm designed buildings throughout California in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. More recently, architect Julie Dowling remodeled the home.

