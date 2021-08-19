Gov. Newsom sells Marin County home for $5.9 million
Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, have sold their remodeled Kentfield mansion for nearly $5.9 million, according to Realtor.com.
The Newsoms, who now live in the Sacramento area, reached an off-market deal nearly two years after they first put the Marin County mansion on the market.
The couple first listed the 4,000-square-foot home for $6 million in January 2019 but lowered the asking price that March to $5.7 million.
In May 2021, they sold the house off the market for $5,895,000.
Newsom bought the 1.38-acre property in the Kent Woodlands neighborhood for about $2.2 million in 2011. Constructed in 1950, the home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, spa and second-floor deck, among other amenities. The mansion also has picturesque views of the Bay and Mount Tamalpais.
It was designed by Worley K. Wong, a Bay Area architect whose firm designed buildings throughout California in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. More recently, architect Julie Dowling remodeled the home.
See more photos of the property here.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: