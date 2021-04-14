Gov. Newsom visits Santa Rosa charter school to highlight campus reopenings, state vaccination campaign

Gov. Gavin Newsom struck a confident tone Wednesday in his visit to Sheppard Accelerated Elementary School in Santa Rosa, where he touted the charter school as an example of the momentum to reopen campuses and stressed that the state would be speeding delivery of up to $6.6 billion to help in those efforts.

Those are the kinds of resources California’s educators have signaled they need to support reopening efforts, Newsom said, standing in front of a banner welcoming Sheppard students back to their Roseland campus.

“That resourceful mindset is needed at this moment,” Newsom said. “It is alive and well here at this school. You walk around and see that resourcefulness. Folks who are committed, not interested, in getting their kids safely back and in in-person instruction.”

Newsom was introduced by Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and Janice Siebert, president of the Roseland Public Schools Board of Trustees. The funding he pledged comes through Assembly Bill 86, which he signed last month.

By the end of March, Newsom said, over 9,000 of the state’s 11,000 school districts had either reopened or announced their plans to do so. That includes most elementary schools in Sonoma County.

Some high schools have already followed. Santa Rosa City Schools, Sonoma County’s largest district, plans to bring back its first group of high school students on April 26.

Newsom celebrated the increase in schools that are reopening while acknowledging that some communities are taking a slower approach because of varying circumstances.

“I want to challenge those districts, but I also want to support them,” he said. “I’m mindful of the stresses that they’re under. That’s why we put up the money.”

Sonoma County schools are set to receive $66.2 million through AB 86, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Newsom affirmed that his expectation for fall is for school districts to strive for full in-person instruction as possible. But he also challenged districts to “reimagine the school year” as they try to create space for effective learning.

“Extend the school day, extend the school year,” he said. “Who says you have to end on June 1 or June 15?”

This story will be updated.

Watch a livestream of the event below:

