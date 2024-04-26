Twenty-seven corrections officers graduated Friday from Santa Rosa Junior College’s Public Safety Training Center after a five-week training program necessary within their first year of employment.

They were members of Class 51, which began with 36 recruits, the largest class ever, according to Andrea Valderrama of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends and family eagerly filmed as a bagpiper guided the honor guard, who led the 27 graduates into the full hall.

Officers trained for over 200 hours during the program on topics including California state codes and statues, ethics, correctional history and philosophy, maintaining security, CPR and other emergency procedures, and physical conditioning.

No strangers to burpees, pushups and jumping jacks, the class strengthened their bodies along with their resolve.

“Being a correctional deputy is not for the faint of heart; many would not even consider the job because of its risks,” Valderrama said.

In addition to correctional protocols and strengthening of mental and physical discipline, officers receive training in ethics and communication, guided by the principles of compassion, community and creative excellence.

Having completed the five-week program, following the 13-week deputy training, correctional deputy Adina Yurchak feels more prepared to do her job.

“I feel it’s important to have compassion in everything you do and treat people with human kindness,” she said.

Good structure as a correctional deputy is as important, she said, as being compassionate to people.

“Motivation’s right here,” said correctional deputy Miguel Duran as he pointed to his two young children.

“I tell them you put your mind and effort into anything, anything can be achieved,” he said as his son pointed to his shiny gold deputy badge.

The recent graduates will continue in their positions as correctional officers at correctional facilities in Sonoma County and beyond, including in Berkeley and in Lake, Mendocino and Siskiyou counties.

