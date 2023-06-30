Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents, it was announced Thursday.

The appointment, by Gov. Gavin Newsom, requires confirmation by the state Senate.

Sarris, a Democrat, has led the tribe since 1996, steering it to political and economic influence largely through an iron-willed perseverance, the strength of his personality and the wealth generated by the tribe’s Rohnert Park casino, which opened in 2013.

A Santa Rosa native and an author whose books include "Grand Avenue," a 1995 story collection named for a street in Santa Rosa’s South Park neighborhood, Sarris has a background in academia, too.

He was a professor of creative writing and literature at Loyola Marymount University from 2001 to 2005, and a professor of English at UCLA from 1989 to 2001. Sarris was also the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria endowed chair in Creative Writing and Native American Studies at Sonoma State University, from 2005 to 2021.

He earned a doctorate in modern thought and literature and a master's degree in creative writing from Stanford University.

The Board of Regents is the governing body of the University of California, charged with setting policy for the 10-campus system.

Newsom also appointed Nancy Lee of Los Angeles to the Board of Regents. Lee has been chief of staff to the CEO, and executive vice president of international business operations for The Walt Disney Company since 2022. Her appointment also needs state Senate confirmation.

“California’s world-class colleges and universities are a point of pride that serve diverse and thriving communities across the state, shaping our future leaders and innovators and driving our economic growth,” Newsom said in a statement. “These appointees will bring their unique backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences to the ongoing work of ensuring our campuses are places where all belong.”

The Regent’s positions are unpaid.

