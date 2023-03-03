Grief, anger and frustration grip Montgomery High School community a day after fatal stabbing

A friend of the 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed Wednesday in a classroom on his Montgomery High School campus said he was in the front office with the student in the moments after the attack, when he saw the boy briefly lose consciousness.

At one point he heard the bloodied student, Jayden Jess Pienta, speak with his father on the phone.

“Hang in there,” Travis Pienta told his son.

“I love you, bud. Hang in there,” Cameron Gonzalez, 15, recalled Pienta’s father say again.

The poignant account was emblematic of the mourning, fear and frustration that hung over Santa Rosa’s second-oldest campus and surrounding community Thursday, a day after the worst incident of school violence in Sonoma County in a generation or more.

On Wednesday, Pienta, a former youth football and baseball player known by his friends as a stylish dresser, died from injuries suffered in the fight inside a classroom at Montgomery.

Pienta and another 16-year-old junior had walked into a full art class that was not theirs and engaged in a fight with a 15-year freshman, who retaliated moments later with the knife.

Pienta suffered three stab wounds — one to his chest and two to his back, police said — and he died after being taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The other 16-year-old suffered a stab wound to his hand.

The 15-year-old student was arrested within 40 minutes on suspicion of homicide and attempted suicide, as well as weapons charges. He remained in custody Thursday at the county’s Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

Many questions about the incident remain, including concerns that school officials knew about previous altercations between the 15-year-old suspect and the student who was stabbed in the hand during the fight.

On Thursday afternoon, Maria Cervantez, the mother of that boy, visited the makeshift high school memorial. She blasted school officials for not acting sooner.

Cervantez said school officials “pulled me in for a meeting” three weeks ago to let her know that her son had been assaulted by the same boy arrested in Wednesday’s stabbing.

“You guys had firsthand knowledge that this was going to happen, and you didn’t even stop it then,” she said she told school officials Thursday.

Cervantez was among those who visited the memorial Thursday.

At least 50 people attended a morning prayer walk hosted by New Vintage Church, a local Christian organization. The event offered support for the community in wake of the tragedy, said church leader Kevin Kubandi, a football coach at the high school.

During the morning prayer, Gonzalez, Pienta’s friend, prayed with a youth group leader, standing outside the school’s art room where Pienta was stabbed. As they walked away, Gonzalez pointed to blood on the floor.

He had been in the school’s main office just after 11 a.m. Wednesday when Pienta and the other student who was stabbed walked in, grasping their wounds.

He said Pienta fell onto him and his friend lost consciousness for a few seconds while he was in the school office. Gonzalez said he witnessed a school nurse perform CPR on Pienta and revive him.

He remembered the other injured student refusing care and asking that nurses take care of Pienta.

"He was focusing all of his attention on his friend, trying to get his friend better, even though (his hand) was bleeding everywhere," Gonzalez said.

“It was very horrific to see.”

Gonzalez’s mother, Amy Gonzalez, said Thursday’s prayer event was helpful to her son because it allowed him to talk about what had happened. She said he had been silent much of Wednesday.

“It’s been good that he has been able to be here and walk around, process things a little bit, see where this happened and talk to people,” she said.

Olivia Cruz, who said she and Pienta had been best friends since kindergarten, said she spoke to him last in the nurse’s office, where he was treated before being taken to the hospital.

"I'm angry, in shock, upset, sad, frustrated, every emotion you could feel when your best friend dies is what I feel today," Cruz said.

By 7:30 p.m. Thursday, charges had yet to be filed against the 15-year-old suspect. It’s also not known if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez issued a statement promising to be “exhaustive in our investigation and analysis of the incident.”

Rodriquez added her office will work closely with the Santa Rosa Police Department to identify and evaluate all available evidence.

“A decision to file charges will be based on the available information and relevant law,” she said. “As always, our goal is to seek justice for crime victims and the community at large.”