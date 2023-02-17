Gualala Community Center rebuild fundraiser launched days after suspected arson fire

The Board of Directors of the Gualala Community Center has launched a fundraising campaign to help rebuild the key buildings at the center that were destroyed Monday in a suspected arson fire.

The campaign is being jump-started by a local resident who has pledged to donate up to $100,000 in matching funds. Funds will for the moment be collected via mail but will later expand to other methods, said Kevin Evans, president of the Gualala Community Center.

“There’s been such a buzz locally because of the tragic loss of an icon in our community,” Evans said. “The memories that people have from their children using the center for dances and plays and community meetings and birthdays.”

Evans said local residents are eager to rebuild to create more such memories. He added that the fundraising campaign will also seek county, state and federal assistance.

The fire destroyed two of the center’s three structures, including the main hall, a local institution that for many decades hosted everything from weddings to nonprofit board meetings. The fire destroyed space that was used for the immensely popular, twice-monthly Pay ‘N’ Take community rummage sale that brought the community together.

Hours after the fire started early Monday, deputies with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53-year-old Roland Eskind on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire.

Officials said Eskind had arrived in the Gualala area at least a day before the fire.

He was identified through surveillance video and taken into custody, according to a sheriff’s news release.

South Coast Fire Chief Jason Warner estimated the amount of damage at between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Evans said insurance will possibly cover up to $1.5 million. But he added that the ultimate price tag could be more than what Warner estimated because of the high cost of construction along the coast.

Checks to the fundraising campaign can be made payable to “Gualala Community Center” with a note on the memo line: “ReBuilding Fund.” Donations can be mailed to the Gualala Community Center, P.O. Box 263, Gualala CA 95445. The 501-C3 Federal TIN# is 94-9108894 so any donation is tax deductible.

Evans said the community center directors also created a rebuilding committee that will include key stakeholders and volunteers. Those interested in assisting the committee’s work can contact any member of the Gualala Community Center Board of Directors or email gualalacc@gmail.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.