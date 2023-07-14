The Luther Burbank Cente for the Arts in Santa Rosa and Oaxaca Tierra del Sol will host the Guelaguetza on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s the biggest festival in Oaxaca, where (people) represent their dances, their food and their languages,” said Rocio Gonzalez, one of the event organizers with Oaxaca Tierra del Sol, a nonprofit that has hosted the event in Sonoma County for the last 10 years.

The Guelaguetza is an Indigenous celebration from Oaxaca, Mexico that goes back hundreds of years and is traditionally held in July. The name of the event is derived from the Zapotec language, meaning offering or fulfillment.

Sunday’s family-friendly event will feature live music and dance presentations from eight groups from various California cities, including Santa Cruz, St. Helena and as far away as Los Angeles.

The cost to enter is $15 and food vendors will be on site selling traditional Oaxacan food.

