Guerneville fire burns 3 downtown buildings

A fire that started below a former ice cream shop in downtown Guerneville burned three commercial buildings on Sunday night before firefighters doused the flames, officials said.

The fire started around 10 p.m. in the crawl space under the former Flavors Unlimited ice cream shop on Main Street, said Cyndi Foreman, fire marshal for the Sonoma County Fire Protection District.

The blaze was reported by somebody who saw flames from the Safeway parking lot across the street, according to dispatchers.

The fire destroyed the shuttered ice cream shop, which has sat vacant for at least a year, Foreman said. The blaze spread to two commercial buildings east of the shop, including a printing business and a clothing store.

The printing store was destroyed and the clothing boutique was heavily damaged, Foreman said. She could not immediately estimate the cost of the damage.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, Foreman said.

