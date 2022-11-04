Annually observed on Nov. 11, Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, and Sonoma County communities will spend the day honoring military members, veterans and their families with events.

Veterans Day Breakfast at Villa Chanticleer: The venue atop Fitch Mountain at 860 Chanticleer Way, Healdsburg, hosts its 14th annual free breakfast for veterans, their families and their guests at 8 a.m. Vietnam War veteran Dennis Stead is the guest speaker. More information at bit.ly/3FMXBUW.

Veterans Day Breakfast at Foxtail Golf Club: The club at 100 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, hosts a free breakfast for veterans at 9 a.m. Reservations required. Breakfast for everyone else is $15 and benefits Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships for military families. More information at bit.ly/3fuDNLu.

Healdsburg Veterans Day Ceremony: American Legion Sotoyome Post 111 and the city of Healdsburg host a free flag ceremony and gun salute at 10 a.m. at Plaza Park, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street, to honor veterans and active military members. More information at bit.ly/3h7c6sp.

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial: American Legion Post 21 and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 223 host a flag-raising ceremony at the flagpoles south of City Hall at the corner of Sonoma and Santa Rosa avenues. The 20th annual free ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with seating available.

Veterans Day at the Schulz Museum: Veterans are invited to visit the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane in Santa Rosa, free of charge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org/veterans_day.

Veterans Day Celebration and Fundraiser: Bear Republic Brewing Co. will be pouring a special Veteran’s Ale at its Lakeside Brewpub, 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Rohnert Park. Proceeds from every pint sold of Veteran’s Ale will benefit Ranger Road, a nonprofit organization that helps vets transition from military to civilian life. Veterans also get a 15% discount on food and drinks. More information at bit.ly/3DC75jg.

Rohnert Park Veterans Day Celebration: The city’s Community Services Department hosts an event at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Starting at 11 a.m., the free celebration includes the Avenue of the Flags memorial display, a veteran keynote speaker, a presentation of colors by the Coast Guard and a flag retirement ceremony by the Girl Scouts. More information at bit.ly/3WwI0Pj.

Petaluma Veterans Day Parade: This year’s annual parade is honoring Korean War veterans. The free event starts with live music at noon at Walnut Park at Petaluma Boulevard and D Street in Petaluma. The parade begins at 1 p.m. with 89-year-old Petaluma Korean War veteran Paul Lewis riding as grand marshal. Afterward, attendees return to Walnut Park for the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer and guest speakers. For more information, go to petalumaveteransparade.com.