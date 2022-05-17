Gusty winds, heat predicted this week for Sonoma County

The National Weather Service is warning inland Sonoma County residents to watch for potential wildfires Thursday and Friday as the forecast calls for gusty winds and higher temperatures.

Brooke Bingeman, meteorologist for the region with the National Weather Service in Monterrey, said while Santa Rosa and other inland North Bay areas are only “on the edge” of the northern Central Valley, where the greatest fire concern exists, it is a time to “stay alert and do everything we can to avoid a fire start.”

Warmer temperatures, breezy conditions, and low humidity expected for mid to late week. This will bring elevated fire weather concerns for inland areas. Do your part to prevent wildfire starts, and remember: one less spark, one less wildfire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/iToNZZnqmU — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 17, 2022

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, in the upper 80s to low 90s, contributing to drying conditions, though high winds aren’t predicted until Thursday, Bingeman said. The strongest gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected Thursday evening into Friday morning, Bingeman said.

“It’s when these stronger winds occur that we’ll have higher concerns about fire weather conditions,” she said.

Daily high temperatures in Santa Rosa are expected to hover around 84 degrees on Thursday and 79 degrees on Friday. Coastal highs will be in the mid-70s.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://embed.windy.com/embed2.html?lat=38.490&lon=-122.478&zoom=9&level=surface&overlay=gust&menu=&message=&marker=&forecast=12&calendar=now&location=coordinates&type=map&actualGrid=&metricWind=mph&metricTemp=%C2%B0F">Click here to view this embed</a>.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.