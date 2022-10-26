Wine Country Weekend, a Napa Valley food and wine fundraiser organized by Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri and singer Tim McGraw, raised over $1 million for veterans, first responders and health care workers, according to the organizers

The inaugural benefit event, held Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, included wine tastings, a performance by McGraw and a softball game.

Proceeds from the event will support brain health and wellness for veterans, first responders and health care professionals in association with The Guy Fieri Foundation, The Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund and The Tug McGraw Foundation.

The event opened with “Cabs, Culinary and Country” at Silver Oak Wine Cellars in Oakville Friday evening. Fieri, Rocco DiSpirito and other well-known chefs prepared food that was paired with Silver Oak and Twomey wines. McGraw then performed live, with Napa’s The Silverado Pickups opening the show.

On Saturday, Fieri and McGraw served veterans, health care professionals and first responders during the Heroes BBQ at the Veterans Home of California, Yountvillle. The two then donned cleats to play in the Game for Heroes celebrity softball match that included two vintage military helicopter flyovers. Fieri’s team defeated McGraw’s squad.

For more information, go to winecountryweekend.org.