Guy Fieri thanks CHP Santa Rosa with a free lunch

Food Network star Guy Fieri and his Knuckle Sandwich crew visited the California Highway Patrol office in Rohnert Park on Friday to cook up a “thank you” meal for workers there.

After the meal, the office tweeted at the Sonoma County celebrity chef and TV host thanking him for more than 12 years of continued support .

Fieri’s generosity is well known, having served up meals to fire responders and emergency workers during recent Sonoma County wildfires. In May, he served lunch to COVID-19 first responders and health care workers at three hospitals in Santa Rosa.

Does Fieri ever slow down?

Apparently not, as Willie Geist noted in his “Today” show “Sunday Sitdown” feature which aired over the weekend.

During the Zoom interview, Fieri showed Geist around his Sonoma County home, talked about efforts to help the struggling food industry, his first taste of culinary success and what it is like working alongside his son, Hunter.

See the interview here: