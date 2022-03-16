‘Have a game plan’: Extra Santa Rosa police patrols added for St. Patrick’s Day
Santa Rosa police want people to “have a game plan” Thursday if they plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Additional officers will be on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the department said in a news release.
Police officials asked that residents celebrate the holiday responsibly by designating a sober driver or making other plans to get home safely.
During the St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2019, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunk driver, according to the statement.
If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911, police said.
Funding for the patrol program is provided through a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
