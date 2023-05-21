Santa Rosa plane bound for Hawaii carrying 2 crashes off Half Moon Bay coast

A Hawaii-bound small plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean several hours after take-off from the Santa Rosa airport, authorities said.|
GEORGE KELLY
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
May 21, 2023, 10:02AM
A Hawaii-bound small plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean several hours after take-off from a Santa Rosa airport, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday night, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6 flying out of Santa Rosa to Honolulu landed in the water off Half Moon Bay around 2:15 p.m.

“Initial information indicates that two people were on board,” the statement read in part.

According to a social-media post from the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency said shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday that it was investigating the crash about 40 miles off the coast.

Preliminary flight data lists the plane leaving Santa Rosa airport shortly before 8:25 a.m. Saturday and flying southwest for just over two hours before abruptly doubling back toward California just after 10:30 a.m.

