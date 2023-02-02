The flyers appeared in early November — 8-by-12-inch posters warning the citizens of Petaluma:

These flyers appeared around Petaluma after convicted killer Branden Riddle-Terrell moved back into his old neighborhood when he finished serving his time in prison for the death of Ryan Roth.

MURDERER —

and then, under that word, in smaller type but also all-caps —

LIVING IN OUR AREA!!! PLEASE BE ON ALERT!

The posters were emotionally charged and ominous and technically inaccurate.

There are two types of criminal homicide in California: murder and manslaughter. Branden Riddle-Terrell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2012 death of his friend, Ryan Roth, of Petaluma.

He is guilty of homicide, but in the eyes of the law he did not commit murder when he stabbed and slashed Roth at least 18 times in the head, torso, neck and arms on the night of Feb. 23, 2012.

It’s understandable that Heather Bishop might be disinclined to spend much time mulling over the difference between homicide and murder. While she and Roth were in the process of divorcing at the time of his death, they’d recently reconciled. He was still the father of her two sons, who were 8 and 6 at the time.

When she found out from friends last fall that Terrell had been paroled on Sept. 9, 2022 and was living in Petaluma, she printed the flyers and splashed them all over town.

“I know there’s not anything I can do” to bring Roth back, said Bishop, who now lives in Cotati. “But at the same time, I can create awareness around this situation. I feel like everybody should know what happened.”

“(Riddle-Terrell’s) gonna have to answer to God someday ... I don’t want to ever see him again.” Geri Ielmorini, mother of Ryan Roth

During his separation from Bishop, Roth had moved to a house near his mother at Lake of the Pines, a gated community in the Sierra Nevada foothills. They’d always been very close.

On Feb. 23, 2012, during an illegal cannabis trimming party at Roth’s house, Terrell got wasted — he was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and nitrous oxide, according to court documents — and started waving around a 5-inch hunting knife.

When Roth came up from behind and tried to wrest the knife from him, Terrell stabbed him repeatedly then fled in a car, speeding through three counties and over two sets of spike strips before he was taken down by a police dog.

Terrell pleaded out to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in state prison. Roth’s family remains outraged by that sentence, believing it absurdly light for so savage a crime.

“He’s gonna have to answer to God someday,” said his mother, Geri Ielmorini, now 82 and living in Sebastopol. In the meantime, she added, “I don’t want to ever see him again.”

But there was Terrell’s mug on those flyers, with Bishop lamenting in the text that he “is now living as a free man in Petaluma” before concluding: “We all want our town to be safe and rid of dangerous criminals. JUSTICE WAS NOT SERVED.”

Light of my life

Roth was the youngest of Geri Ielmorini’s six children, all of whom grew up in Petaluma. “He was the light of my life,” she remembers. “I mean, all my kids are, but he was the baby. I had him when I was older, so I appreciated him more.”

Geri “has not been the same” since losing her son, said Heidi Roth, her youngest daughter. “A big piece of her went with him.”

“He would always just light up the room whenever he walked in,” said Roth’s niece, Sophia Roth. “He had kind of a loud personality, but very welcoming and positive.”

“Ryan was the kind of guy who hugged everyone goodbye,” said Heidi Roth. “He treated everyone like his best friend.”

Ryan Roth’s mother Geraldine Ielmorini, left, and older sister Heidi Roth still mourn his loss eleven years after his murder. The family is distressed that Ryan’s killer, Branden Riddle-Terrell, has been paroled into the community where they live. Photo taken near Sebastopol on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

More than 500 people showed up for Roth’s memorial at the Parent-Sorenson Mortuary in west Petaluma.

“They had to set up speakers in the parking lot,” recalled Ielmorini, a member of one of the area’s oldest dairy families.

Mourners smiled through tears as Roth’s older brother, Scott Gibbs, described his thrill-seeking sibling as the kind of guy who would ride his dirt bike off a jump and worry about where he was landing on the way down.

Trying to add value

Born in Petaluma, Terrell didn’t move back to antagonize Ryan Roth’s extended family — some of whom live in the city. He is there because he’s from Sonoma County, so that’s where the state requires him to spend his parole, a 3-year period that could end after a year “if everything goes smooth,” he said in an interview with The Press Democrat last month from his home on the east side of town.