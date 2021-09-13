2 injured in head-on crash in Santa Rosa

A head-on car crash in northeast Santa Rosa left two injured on Sunday, officials said.

A woman driving an SUV and a man in a pick-up collided head on in the 6200 block of Highway 12 near Melita Road, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

The man driving the pick-up had minor to moderate injuries, Santa Rosa police said, adding that the woman driving the SUV had major injuries.

Both were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

When first-responders arrived, the woman in the SUV was trapped in her car, which was on the side of the road, officials said.

She required “extended extrication” due to the damage of her vehicle, officials said. It took emergency personnel about 20 minutes to pull her out.

The pick-up was flipped over at the scene, officials said.

Highway 12 was shut down for more than an hour on Sunday, officials said.

Additional information about this crash was not immediately available.

